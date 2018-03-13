Record snowfall a challenge for roads department

With nearly three times as much snow in February this year than last year, city crews have been struggling to keep up with the record snowfall.

“I’m sure that like us, residents are tired of snow,” said Steve Schwartz the City of Chestermere’s Assistant Director of Infrastructure Services.

While the snow may have tripled, the city’s staff and equipment hasn’t, which has presented challenges as snowplows work to keep primary and secondary roads clear.

With just six snowplow operators, keeping the main roads clear has been nearly a full-time job this winter.

“With only six snow plow operators, continuous snowfall makes it very challenging,” he said.

“Just like when you have to keep shoveling your driveway during a long snowfall, we have to constantly clear the priority routes until it stops snowing,” said Schwartz.

The need to keep priority routes clear has led to some challenging conditions and frustrated city drivers on residential streets.

The city has been trying to get plows onto those streets whenever possible.

“We understand that it’s been frustrating for residents and we are doing our best with the resources we have to meet the standards set in our policy,” he said.

Schwartz said that he appreciates resident’s patience and also recommends that people report consistent problems areas in the city.

“We do take a look at every reported area and do our best to address the concerns on a priority basis as soon as we can,” he said.

In addition to the sheer volume of snow, the cooler temperatures have added an extra layer of challenge for crews.

“Usually, we plow snow to the side of the roads and our typical climate helps reduce the accumulation on the shoulders,” said Schwartz.

This year, they have had to remove snow from the shoulders to make room for the next snowfall.

“We haul the snow to a designated location, but we are starting to run low on space for that too,” he said.

Schwartz said that residents can help the city in a number of ways.

“We understand that yards are very full, but it’s still important to avoid shoveling into the street,” he said.

He also recommends that people help out their neighbours shoveling sidewalks.

Although there is still the possibility of more snow, with spring around the corner the city has started work preparing for warmer weather and the ensuing melt.

“We are aware that the weather may be warming, and we are trying to clear storm drains in preparation of the melt,” said Schwartz.

If it is safe to do so, residents can help by ensuring the drains on their street are clear.

Schwartz also said that Public Works, CUI, and Chestermere Fire Services have a plan in place to pump excess water if necessary.

For more information on the city’s snow removal policies or to contact the roads department go to www.chestermere.ca/snow or call 403-207-2807.