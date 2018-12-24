Seniors needs assessment results come in

City council received the Seniors Housing Needs Assessment report at the Dec. 18 council meeting.

The report confirmed what many in the city already knew, that there is a deficit of seniors housing in Chestermere.

The report outlines five recommendations for council to address the housing deficit.

It was recommended that the city establish a task group to immediately develop and implement a seniors’ housing action plan.

The action plan should include specific initiatives for the 2019 to 2028 time frame that will lead to the development of a mixture of different housing types for seniors.

The report also recommends that the City ensure that the new seniors’ housing is affordable and accessible.