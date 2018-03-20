World Water Day is March 22

Many of us take water for granted. Whether it’s showering, drinking or using it for recreation, water affects our daily lives.

Chestermere’s Watershed Committee would like residents and businesses to learn more about water on World Water Day: March 22. World Water Day brings attention to the importance of water and this year’s theme is ‘Nature for Water’ – exploring nature-based solutions to the water challenges we face in the 21st century. The Watershed Committee challenges you to learn more at www.worldwaterday.org and commit to conserving one of our most precious resources!

As a lake City, water is literally at the heart of our community. Chestermere’s recently adopted 2018-2022 Strategic Plan includes strategies and tactics aimed at improving and protecting the lake. The Plan’s goal to ‘protect Chestermere Lake as a significant recreational asset’, outlines how the City will continue to manage the Lake with an eye on future sustainability. You can view the full Plan at www.chestermere.ca/stratplan.

One of the ways we are hoping to contribute to achieving that goal is through the Watershed Committee. This Committee is appointed by Council and made up of volunteers who are passionate about the protection of our watershed. The Committee represents the community and works with Council and Staff on issues relevant to lake quality and watershed viability.

The Watershed Committee is so named because our mandate encompasses Chestermere Lake as well as all of the surface water and ground water within Chestermere’s boundaries. This includes our wetlands, streams, ponds, canals and stormwater.

The Committee is looking forward to a variety of initiatives for the summer including continuing to focus efforts on an increasingly real threat to our watershed: aquatic invasive species.

You can read more about the Watershed Committee and their work at www.chestermere.ca/874/Watershed-Committee