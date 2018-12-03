YELL Youth Council Wins anti-bullying award

On Nov. 23, Synergy’s YELL Youth Council was awarded the provincial Family and Community Safety Inspiration Award for their work to end bullying with the Pretty in Pink Program.

“Our board, staff and mentors are very proud of the members of the YELL Youth Council and the amazing work they do,” said Synergy Co-chair Deb Hitchcock.

“This award is well-deserved recognition of their hard work and the effect it is having,” she said.

The Pretty in Pink program is designed by the YELL Youth Council to prevent bullying in both Chestermere’s schools and the community’s youth at large.

“The best thing about the Pretty in Pink campaign is that it is youth doing it for youth, and people in the community doing it for people in the community,” said YELL Youth Council Chair Rody Visotski.

The program which is in its fourth year, has grown from an awareness campaign and fundraiser to now include members of the youth council speaking in local schools to spread the anti-bullying message.

In addition to speaking in schools, the program also sells hand-made Pretty in Pink buttons to raise money which is split between synergy and a charity chosen by the council that is accessible to local youths.

In 2018, the Pretty in Pink campaign raised $1000 half of which was donated to Dare to Care.

The YELL Youth Council made up of youth aged 13 and up. They participate in a leadership program curriculum and complete advocacy and volunteer work in the community throughout the year.

For more information on the Pretty in Pink project go to www.yoursynergy.ca/pretty-in-pink.