    15-year-old driver killed in collision

    Posted on September 30, 2019

    At approximately 11 p.m. on Sept. 25, Chestermere RCMP responded to a single-vehicle collision on Merganser Drive.

    The investigation revealed that an eastbound sedan made contact with a curb, which caused the vehicle to cross the centre line and drive off the road, striking a tree and fence before stopping.

    The 15-year-old driver was the lone occupant and was treated by emergency services but was pronounced deceased on the scene. Speed is believed to have been a factor.

    Traffic was diverted from a portion of the roadway for roughly six hours while the scene investigation was being completed.

    “This is a tragic loss for both the family and our community as a whole,” said Chestermere Staff Sergeant Mark Wielgosz.

    “Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time,” he added.

