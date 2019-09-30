15-year-old driver killed in collision

At approximately 11 p.m. on Sept. 25, Chestermere RCMP responded to a single-vehicle collision on Merganser Drive.

The investigation revealed that an eastbound sedan made contact with a curb, which caused the vehicle to cross the centre line and drive off the road, striking a tree and fence before stopping.

The 15-year-old driver was the lone occupant and was treated by emergency services but was pronounced deceased on the scene. Speed is believed to have been a factor.

Traffic was diverted from a portion of the roadway for roughly six hours while the scene investigation was being completed.

“This is a tragic loss for both the family and our community as a whole,” said Chestermere Staff Sergeant Mark Wielgosz.

“Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time,” he added.