3,000 families came out to support Chestermere’s annual Water Festival

Despite a forced shortened day due to poor weather, Chestermere’s annual Water Festival brought out roughly 3,000 families to John Peake Park on July 27.

“Overall, it was received very well, the community came out and enjoyed it,” said the City of Chestermere’s Events Coordinator Nancie Huneault.

“Things were running smoothly until the wind. “We had a weather problem, but besides that it was excellent,” she said.

“We had some amazing performers out there this year, including national and international riders,” she added. “It was a shame that they had to shut down, but they will be back next year.”

Although organizers were forced to call the event short because of the wind, approximately 600 residents came back to watch the firework show.

“A lot of people came out to see the fireworks, and I don’t think they were disappointed,” Huneault said.

Throughout the day, families were encouraged to partake in the games at John Peake Park, walkthrough the Artisan Market, and enjoy food trucks.

Chestermere’s Water Festival is an essential annual event that gives residents in the community an opportunity to socialize, and celebrate the uniqueness of being a lake community, Huneault said.

“It’s just a great opportunity for neighbours, friends, and family to get together and celebrate that,” she added.

For Huneault, seeing everything come together made her job, the year of planning the Water Festival rewarding.

“There are really so many highlights for me,” Huneault said.

“I really enjoyed the kids’ zone and seeing the families come out. They were having such a great time. The Artisan Market was great; people love seeing the unique booths we had set up with the vendors, and the music is always entertaining,” she added. “The fireworks are the icing on the cake. It’s all good to me.”

Without the support from the community and the residents who come out year after year to support the Water Festival, Chestermere Fire Services, and Chestermere RCMP, the event wouldn’t have been the success that it is today.

“I just want to thank the community for coming out and supporting these events. They are vital for our community and bringing connections for people,” Huneault said.