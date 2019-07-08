3,500 families celebrated Canada Day at John Peake Park

Chestermere’s annual Canada Day celebrations brought out over 3,500 families on July 1 for a day full of live entertainment, games, and fireworks.

The day began with a pancake breakfast, followed by participation in the the mobile adventure park playground’s old fashioned family games including tug of war, wagon rides, market, crafts, and birthday cake.

“The fan favourite was the pancake breakfast, the wagon rides, and the crafts in the library,” said Chestermere Events Coordinator Nancie Huneault.

“A lot of families came out to enjoy the entertainment on the stage,” she added.

Although the last two live performances were affected by the sudden storm, the Taste of Chestermere and the fireworks went on and brought families back to John Peake Park to finish the day together.

“It’s important for everyone to come out and support Canada Day, and to share with your community your pride of being a Canadian,” Huneault added. “It makes it really special.”

Without the support of residents, and the City of Chestermere, the Canada Day celebrations wouldn’t have been possible.

“We have a diverse community, and we showcase that very well. I’m thankful for theparticipation that we get from the community, and the city departments to make it happen. We couldn’t do it without them,” Huneault said.

She added, “A highlight was seeing how the community comes out for the events, they really do come out to support Canada Day in Chestermere. It was great to see so many families.”