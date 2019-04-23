  • Advertisement

    Home / Comment / A generous, thoughtful surprise

    A generous, thoughtful surprise

    Posted on April 23, 2019

    Dear Editor

    On November 9th, at our grandchildren’s French Immersion School in Chestermere, my wife & I, invited by our daughter, attended the school’s Remembrance Day event.  Before leaving the school, a woman approached and gave me an envelope. I never thought until several days later to open the envelope.

    To our surprise, we had received Calgary Flames tickets. We can’t even remember the last time we’d gone to a Flames game.  We will remember this one for a long, long time, for that night January 13th, the Flames beat the Coyotes 7-1.

    Our thanks go out to the two young students and the adult who purchased the tickets. What a thoughtful and generous thing to do.

    RL (Bob) Dominique CD2

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *