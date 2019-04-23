A generous, thoughtful surprise

Dear Editor

On November 9th, at our grandchildren’s French Immersion School in Chestermere, my wife & I, invited by our daughter, attended the school’s Remembrance Day event. Before leaving the school, a woman approached and gave me an envelope. I never thought until several days later to open the envelope.

To our surprise, we had received Calgary Flames tickets. We can’t even remember the last time we’d gone to a Flames game. We will remember this one for a long, long time, for that night January 13th, the Flames beat the Coyotes 7-1.

Our thanks go out to the two young students and the adult who purchased the tickets. What a thoughtful and generous thing to do.

RL (Bob) Dominique CD2