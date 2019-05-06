An exciting year for Synergy

Synergy will continue to provide youth programs and eliminate barriers for youth and organizations following the Annual General Meeting (AGM), on April 30.

“Synergy’s AGM concluded with a feeling of unity and purpose as we continue our fundraising campaigns,” said Synergy Team Leader Coralee McIntosh.

It was a very exciting year for Synergy, she added.

Synergy was granted as a registered charitable status, which opened the doors to accessible funding, the organization provided SHOUT Girls and Boys programs in eight schools, got involved in the community by collaborating on local events, and began hosting youth life skills workshops, such as financial literacy, and what to expect after moving away from home for the first time.

The Youth Encouraging Lasting Leadership (YELL) Youth Council completed their first year of the LEAD program, which involved leadership development and volunteerism.

While also hosting the first Southern Alberta Youth Councils Forum which included guest speakers, and workshops.

“The goal of the Youth Forum was to grow the voice of youth in their communities,” McIntosh said.

YELL Youth Council also presented the Pretty in Pink anti-bullying awareness campaign at three school assemblies and raised $500 for Dare to Care after selling hand-made buttons which were sold in schools and local businesses.

Going forward, the Synergy Board of Directors will add new programs, determine training and workshop needs in the community, and ensure fundraising is a priority.

“Synergy will continue to work to meet the needs of the youth and organizations in Chestermere, Langdon, and S.E. Rocky View,” McIntosh said.

To ensure the needs of youth in the community are being met, the organization has been named as a Shaw Birdies for Kids recipient.

Meaning all the donations or fundraising proceeds raised between February and September of this year could be matched by up to 50 per cent by the Calgary Shaw Charity Classic Foundation, McIntosh said.

Synergy has also received funding from United Way Chestermere that will enable the organization to provide free wellness supports such as a nurse practitioner and a masters student counsellor.

“These supports will help fill the gap in the youth mental health services in our communities,” McIntosh said.

Synergy is now focusing on the upcoming summer Youth Internship Program where youth will have the opportunity to build their resumes, learn skills such as First Aid training, gain work experience, and take part in community service projects.

For more information regarding the Youth Internship Program, please visit the Synergy website at yoursynergy.ca, or to apply please send resumes to Hannah Fiegen at hannah@yoursynergy.ca, until May 12.