Annual art sale showcasing local talent

The annual Chestermere Fine Art Guild Art Show and Sale allowed local artists to showcase what they have been working on for the last year on May 4.

“It went really well. We were really pleased with the turnout, as a group we sold quite a bit,” said Feature Artist Maxine McKellar.

“We paint together all year. It’s a great group of people, we all support each other, it’s a place to display our art, and if we sell things that’s just a bonus,” she said.

Throughout the day, McKellar sold watercolour paintings, cards, coaster sets, and heard feedback from local art lovers about her work.

“It was pretty exciting,” she said.

To prepare as the featured artist for the Chestermere Fine Art Guild Art Show and Sale, McKellar created a surprise painting which displayed her attention to detail.

The painting was so well-received by art lovers that McKellar has decided to replicate the painting onto cards for next year’s sale.

“I’m so pleased with it,” McKellar said.

Being the featured artist of the art show and sale was very exciting for McKellar.

“It’s pretty cool, people are asking for me. It’s pretty neat,” McKellar said.

She added, most people have already seen her work from the watercolour peacock from the event poster.

Chestermere Fine Art Guild member Ellen Lorne said the art show and sale has been an event that art enthusiasts in the community look forward to since 1982.

The first art show was held in an empty space of the medical office, Lorne added. The artists went in and taped their paintings onto the walls.

“They weren’t too happy with us, but it was a good show,” she said.

The Chestermere Fine Art Guild Art Show and Sale is a special event for artists to show their work to members of the community.

“Now and then we get lucky and somebody buys a painting,” Lorne said.

“It’s a great hobby, you can do it for years. As long as you can hold a brush you can paint,” she added.

Without the support of the community, the annual art show and sale wouldn’t be possible for local artists.

“The community is really supportive. It’s quite exciting. It feels like people are moving forward and wanting new bright things,” McKellar said.

She added, “Thank you very much to the community for supporting us, and their continued support. It’s been wonderful.”