Annual Chestermere Plaza Community Breakfast a Success.

The professionals at Chestermere Plaza hosted their annual community breakfast concurrently with Chestermere’s loop around the lake.

The event was well attended, with in excess off six hundred meals being served over the three hours. The business owners, professionals, and volunteers cooking and serving the public all commented on how pleased they were to see the community come out and enjoy the day and each other’s company.

This year as well as the breakfast, there were bouncy castles for the kids, a multitude of door prizes provided by businesses in the mall, musical entertainment by the very talented big band “The Hippocratic Oath” and a photography exhibition hosted by the Chestermere Camera Club.

Children (and children at heart) were in constant lineups for face painting and henna tattoos.

Chestermere residents commented frequently on how they were so pleased to be treated to the pleasure of being able to hear big band music. “It is novelty that we don’t get to enjoy very often anymore” commented Cheryl from the audience.

Upstairs in Lakemed Clinic’s waiting room, temporally turned into a gallery, people at the breakfast were able to view and purchase photographic art at the photography exhibition hosted by the Chestermere Camera Club.

With the efforts of all of the professionals at Chestermere Plaza, and some cooperation of the weather, the 2019 Community Breakfast was a resounding success.