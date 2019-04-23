Annual Easter Egg Hunt hops into Chestermere in support of United Way

Roughly 400 kids found Easter eggs in “Egg-change” for treats and prizes during the ninth annual United Way Chestermere Partnership Easter Egg Hunt on April 20.

“It’s been great; we have been fortunate, we’ve had a great turnout,” said Office Coordinator of Community Services Marla Polachek.

The annual United Way Chestermere Partnership Easter Egg Hunt is important not only for family bonding but also for the community.

“They are making an impact on the community,” Polachek said.

She added the funds raised remain in the community and is allocated to agencies and programs which align with the City of Chestermere’s values and strategic plan.

An annual call for applications is sent out in July and are reviewed by the human services advisory board who make funding recommendations.

The city will approve the recommendations and funding is then distributed in October for the following year.

“Over the last eight years we have raised about $2,000 each year,” Polachek said.

“It’s great. It’s additional funding that we can reinvest back into the community. Children don’t realize they are making an impact every time they pick up an egg,” she said.

However, Polachek and the organizing committee have to continually gamble with the weather during the hunt.

“Last year we had snow, but there are still kids coming out and hunting no matter the weather,” Polachek said.

Despite hunting in the cold, snow, rain or shine, Polachek looks forward to watching the children’s excitement as they race towards the field full of eggs each year.

Without the help and support of community volunteers, the annual United Way Chestermere Partnership Easter Egg Hunt wouldn’t be possible.

The event takes at least 40 volunteers and businesses throughout the community who contribute items to children’s Easter baskets.

“It adds a lot to the event without us needing to dip into the donation funding which is important to us,” Polachek said.

“We are always amazed by how many residents come out and take part with their families, each child’s donation can make an impact in our community,” she added.