Annual Energizer Night showcasing what Chestermere has to offer

The Chestermere Regional Community Association (CRCA) annual Energizer Night is giving residents an opportunity to know everything the community has to offer.

On Sept. 11, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. a wide range of clubs, services, groups, and not-for-profit organizations will have tables set up in the Main Hall showing the programs and activities offered throughout the year.

“It’s such a great night to come and find out everything that’s going on in the community,” said the Chestermere Recreation Program Coordinator Vicki Klinger.

“It gives people an opportunity to find out what’s going on, and then to register,” she said.

Clubs and organizations such as Camp Chestermere, Synergy, Stepping Stones to Mental Health, the Chestermere Lions Club, and the Rotary Club of Chestermere, Strathmore Water Polo Club, and the Flip Factory will be at Energizer Night showcasing what they have to offer.

“Anything that will connect people to different groups in the community, keep youth active and involved, keep them healthy physically, and emotionally are important aspects,” Klinger said.

Throughout nearly two decades, Energizer Night has been a way to get the community involved in local programs, with an average of 200 to 300 families coming out to see what’s going on in the community.

Not only will residents have the opportunity to register for clubs or organizations, but they will also have a chance to talk with coaches or instructors about the programs offered.

“It gives residents the opportunity to find out what’s going on and to meet the instructors or the coaches. The information is key,” Klinger said.

“They can find out more about the program and see if it’s something they would like to sign up for,” Klinger said.

“I always think people are a bit hesitant when they don’t know the instructors. By having those conversating with the instructors and the coaches, they understand better if it’s something they would like to do,” she said.

There are three common things people look for when they move to a community. One being what the school is like for their children, the second being what’s available for health care, and the third being what there is to do in the community, Klinger said.

“It’s always hard to find out everything that’s going on, so this is the best way. Not only do you get to know about a program, but you get to meet the people who are running the program and get more details rather than just reading about it,” Klinger said.

“I strongly encourage people to come, especially, anybody new in town,” she added.