Around 450 Prairie Waters Elementary students ran for cancer research

Around 450 Prairie Waters Elementary School students participated in the 39th annual Terry Fox Run on Oct. 4.

“It went great. We had great parent volunteers and community members, everyone was out enjoying the beautiful weather we had,” said Prairie Waters Elementary School teacher Tiffany Speers.

“We had our assembly, everybody was really excited, we were talking about it all week, with the students and staff getting pumped up,” she said.

Last year the elementary school raised approximately $2,900. This year, the students had a goal of raising over $3,000 this year.

“We’ve always taken part in the Terry Fox Run since the school opened in 2002. It’s a great way for us to show the kids that Terry Fox is not only a Canadian Hero, but he was so selfless and did so much for others,” Speers said.

“It’s really good for the kids to see that one person can make a difference,” she added.

Despite Prairie Waters Elementary School having to reschedule the Terry Fox Run due to the recent snowstorm, the school morale was great.

“It gave us more time to do the pledge forms, when we come back to school it’s a quick turnaround, and the weather just did not look promising,” Speers said.

This year was the first time since becoming a teacher in Rocky View Schools that Speers has ever had to reschedule the Terry Fox Run.

Without the continued support of parent volunteers and community volunteers, the Terry Fox Run wouldn’t be possible.

“We always have a great community turnout, and we’re always so fortunate,” Speers said.

“The many volunteers and people who have helped out, thank-you so much for always coming out and supporting our school,” she added.