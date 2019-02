I have just read and enjoyed your article “In Search Of Great Ice” As a curler in Chestermere I would like to thank and congratulate the three gentlemen mentioned in the article.

The quality of the ice has greatly improved and has made the game much more enjoyable.

I know I speak for my teammates and many of the curlers, when expressing appreciation for all the care and hard work you put in.

Hat off and keep up the great work!

Cheers

John Kerr