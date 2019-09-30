Chestermere day spa receives Spa of the Year Award during Alberta Hair and Beauty Awards 2019

Chestermere Lakeshore Spa received the Alberta Hair and Beauty Awards 2019 Day Spa of the Year award on Sept. 22.

“When I found out I was a finalist, my first reaction was no way this isn’t a real thing,” said Owner of the Lakeshore Spa Jody Nakoneshny.

“Alberta is a big province, and there are a lot of these types of businesses all over the place,” she added.

When Nakoneshny first found out that her business was a finalist in the Alberta Hair and Beauty Awards 2019 earlier in the summer, it came as a complete shock as she had not nominated the day spa.

“I had no idea, it was a little bit out of the blue that we had passed the nomination process and were one of the finalists,” Nakoneshny said.

At first Nakoneshny was skeptical, however, once she found out more about the awards, what the awards banquet was about, what it supports, and who it supports, she realized being a finalist was a great opportunity.

“This was a really cool thing. It was really happening. We really were a part of it,” she said.

“It was a really nice affair, it was black tie, and it was beautifully done.”

When the announcer was handed the envelope and called the Lakeshore Spa as Day Spa of the Year, time stopped for Nakoneshny.

“I looked at my husband, he looked at me, and everything just stopped and stood still,” Nakoneshny said.

“I couldn’t believe it. I was in shock. I went up, and they handed me this beautiful glass award, then I got to say a few words. It was a very cool moment,” she added.

All of the growing pains and challenges presented from the slow economy that the Lakeshore Spa has endured were acknowledged when Nakoneshny received the Day Spa of the Year Award.

“We’ve been a business for seven years. There’s been some awkward growth, the change in the economy, the fact that there are so many businesses out there for personal services. What a nice feeling it is to be acknowledged among or above the others,” Nakoneshny said.

“Sometimes you doubt whether or not the things you’re doing get noticed. To have that award, to me personally, it makes me feel wonderful because we have done things that people have noticed,” she said.

Without the 11 Lakeshore Spa staffers, and the people in the background unconditionally supporting Nakoneshny, receiving the award wouldn’t have been possible.

“This group of ladies are so supportive of each other, and they are so talented, this is a big responsibility to live up to as well,” Nakoneshny said.

“The 11 ladies who work at Lakeshore come here and work hard for the clients. I’m thankful that people like that surround me,” Nakoneshny said.

She added, “This award isn’t’ just about me. This award is about the supportive cast, like my husband. The people who are always behind you in the background cheering you on.”

Not only does the Day Spa of the Year Award set the Lakeshore Spa apart from other businesses in the province, but it will also inspire Nakoneshny and her team to continue to provide a high level of service.

“The expectation is all of a sudden greater. It will benefit us in terms of being noticed, and it’s also is an inspiration for us to continue to do better for our clients,” Nakoneshny said.

“It sets us apart from many, even after the awards I immediately had people start to take notice,” she said.

The Lakeshore Spa was among another local business Luna Hair Salon which was nominated for the Hair Salon of the Year in the Alberta Hair and Beauty Award 2019.

“There were two of us representing Chestermere at these awards. This is cool for Chestermere as a whole community, and for our business it’s the perfect affirmation,” Nakoneshny said.