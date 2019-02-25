Chestermere Fire Services donate $10,000 to Alberta Children’s Hospital

Chestermere Fire Services (CFS) took a personal pay deduction over the past two years to donate $10,830 to the Alberta’s Children’s Hospital on Feb. 14.

“I’m so proud of staff being able to pull this together,” said Chestermere Fire Chief Brian Pomrenke.

The CFS staff were having a conversation on how they could further help the families and children from their service calls.

“We recognized there is a direct connection from fire services employees to the Alberta Children’s Hospital,” Pomrenke said.

He added, when the CFS go on a call whether it be a traffic accident or someone not feeling well the calls where children are involved always have a sense of urgency to go above and beyond for the child.

“We know that when they are transported to the Alberta Children’s Hospital, they are getting the best care,” Pomrenke said.

Although the $10,830 cheque was presented to the Alberta Children’s Hospital on Feb. 14, the CFS donated the funds during the annual Country 105 Caring for Kids Radiothon, which meant the donation was matched by two anonymous donors, bringing in a total donation over $30,000.

“It was an incredible gift those donors gave,” Pomrenke said.

After CFS presented the cheque to the Alberta Children’s Hospital members received a tour of the teaching hospital and got to see the updated technology, and life like electronic models that are used in training scenarios to give children the best possible care.

“This is something we would like to do every year, and just keep going with the payroll deduction,” Pomrenke said.

Pomrenke added, he is extremely proud of the CFS who showed big hearts and gave this gesture of kindness.