Chestermere honouring veterans through annual Remembrance Day Ceremony

On Nov. 11 at 10:45 a.m. the City of Chestermere will be honouring veterans and paying respects for the sacrifices made during the annual Remembrance Day ceremony at Anniversary Park.

The Remembrance Day ceremony will consist of the traditional ceremony with the anthem, two minutes of silence, the act of remembrance, and the laying of the wreaths.

“Evidence by the large turnout, it’s very important to our community,” said Mayor Marshall Chalmers.

As a former police chief, honouring the men and women in uniform, whether at home or abroad, is very near and dear to Chalmers’ heart.

“Last year marked the 100 years to end the hostilities of the First World War. We’ve always gathered on Nov. 11 to pay our respects to the fallen officers and pay tribute to the service of our veterans and reflect on the cost of peace at home and abroad,” Chalmers said.

“We’re really blessed to live in a country with exceptional freedoms, and it’s important to take the time to remember that we have that freedom,” he added.

During the Remembrance Day ceremony, the Chestermere High School band will be playing, while local MLA Leela Aheer, Chestermere first responders, and local clubs and groups will be in attendance.

The City of Chestermere will also be accepting food and cheque donations to the Veteran’s Food Bank at the Remembrance Day ceremony.

New to Chestermere’s Remembrance Day ceremony this year is the display of the veterans’ banners along the Anniversary Park pathway.

The Chestermere Streetscape Committee hung banners of veterans who have local connections through the Honour Our Veterans Banner Program.

“We’re pleased to see these new banners,” Chalmers said.

“Those banners honour the veterans who have local connections to Chestermere families,” Chalmers added. “We’re really excited about that, and I was so proud of them.”