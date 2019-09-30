Chestermere Lakers Athletics – September 29, 2019

Football (Mr. Ledieu)

Lakers football went to Medicine Hat this week to take on the Crescent Heights Vikings in exhibition play. While the Lakers lost 25-0 there were plenty of players who have not played much who got reps. Brody Holladay, Connor Mughal and Connor Carrobourg all had great games. The Lakers travel to Airdrie to take on the George MacDougall Mustangs on Friday. Kickoff is 4:30pm.

Golf (Ms. Everson)

Congratulations to Jessie Rinehart who competed at Golf Provincials in Red Deer on Monday and Tuesday. Although the result is not what he was hoping for, he had a great time in the competition.

Varsity Boys Volleyall (Mr. Farrell)

The team had a bye this week. They will play this Wednesday against the W.H. Croxford Cavaliers at Chestermere High School at 7:15pm and at the All Saints High SchoolTournament this weekend.

Varsity Girls Volleyball (Ms. Taylor)

The team travelled to Cochrane to play the Bow Valley Bobcats on Thursday. With a strong start the girls won the first set 25-10. Keeping the momentum from the first, with an even stronger second set, the Lakers won 25-9. Bringing the game to an end, with a 3-0 win, the Lakers won the match, winning the third set 25-17. The Lakers played with confidence over the course of the match with strong serves and an effective offense. Good luck to the team as they compete against W.H. Croxford at home this Wednesday at 6:00pm and at the All Saints High SchoolTournament this weekend.

Junior Girls Volleyball (Ms. Loogman)

The team had a bye this week. They will travel to W.H. Croxford this Wednesday for a 6:00pm start.