Chestermere residents encouraged to cook chili in support of Calgary Yacht Club Youth Race Program

All residents are encouraged to test how delicious their chili really is during the first Chili Cook Off and Grey Cup Party Fundraiser on Nov. 24.

Throughout the day, residents can taste test the different kinds of chili, watch the streamed Grey Cup game, enjoy And Soda vodka, Township 24 beer, and roasted marshmallows.

“We’re looking for people who just want to come and have fun,” said Calgary Yacht Club Manager Laurie Dunn.

Teams will bring their tailgate, a portable heat source, and all of the chili ingredients to the Calgary Yacht Club.

“All of the chili will be cooked on-site, everything will get cooked, chopped and prepped here,” Dunn said.

Teams of four can register for $50, or youth teams can register to compete in the chili cook off for $25. However, parental help is not allowed.

“They need to do this on their own, to cooking, to tasting. A parent can supervise, but they can’t taste, and they can’t help season,” Dunn said.

“People who are attending the event will be able to purchase tasting cups for $1, they can go around and taste all of the chili then choose the people’s choice chili,” she said.

All of the proceeds raised will be used for the Calgary Yacht Club Youth Race Program to purchase a 29er.

“We would like to have our double-handed sailors start training on the 29ner so they can compete for the next Canada Summer Games,” Dunn said.

The youth team will also donate to the Chestermere United Way out of the funds that are raised.

“Come on out, and have a good time,” Dunn said.

“It will be a good community way to spend the day, and it’s is family-friendly, so bring the kids,” she said.

For more information or to register a team for the Chili Cook Off and Grey Cup Party, please visit the Calgary Yacht Club Website at https://calgaryyachtclub.wildapricot.org/event-3561540.