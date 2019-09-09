Chestermere’s Annual Country Fair another great success for 2019

Indus School beat all of Chestermere’s schools in the number of Red Ribbon Competition entries during the 30th annual Chestermere Country Fair on Sept. 7.

“Indus is a school with less than 300 student bodies, and they took it away from every school in Chestermere,” said Jamie-Ann Kearns.

“It’s amazing, that’s a huge-huge thing. It’s a really cool thing for them to be able to get,” she said.

The Chestermere Country Fair, and the Red Ribbon Competition has been so successful for the last three decades because of the community.

“The people in this community have made it so successful. There are people who have little side competitions with each other,” Kearns said.

The people who have participated in the Red Ribbon Competition for many years are very encouraging of others to join.

“I see all of these people once a year. It’s really nice to see them, and they are the reason I want to keep coming back because they’re friendly. It brings people together for a really fun awesome thing,” Kearns said.

The Red Ribbon Competition was among many activities bringing the community together.

The day began with the parade, pancake breakfast, and throughout the day, residents went on wagon rides, walked through the farmers market, and indoor market, watched the zucchini car races, and watched the second annual mutton busting event.

“This was the second year of mutton busting. The kids last year had a ton of fun, and the parents really enjoyed watching it,” said the Chestermere Country Fair Event Coordinator Kim Soderberg-McRae.

“It’s a little bit of country in an urban setting,” she said.

Adding, “There was a fantastic turnout. There was a lot of people.”

All of the funds raised from the Chestermere Country Fair through memberships and sponsorships will stay in Chestermere by allowing organizers to keep putting the annual fair on year after year.

“It’s a super fun event that is put on by volunteers and sponsors,” Kearns said.

Adding, “This is my favourite event of life.