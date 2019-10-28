City Council appoints new deputy mayor

Chestermere City Councillor Yvette Kind (Wagner) has been appointed as deputy mayor for the next six months.

When city council was first elected, Mayor Marshall Chalmers suggested that the council members took turns each being deputy mayor.

“None of us knew each other, he didn’t know us, but he said it worked well in his previous life, we thought we would all take a turn for our six months,” Kind said.

“I considered not taking my turn, it’s a new layer of commitment,” she added.

After weighing the decision, really taking the time to think it through, and talking with her children, Kind decided she could make the commitment to being deputy mayor.

“I just had to make sure my next six months have more flexibility than normal,” Kind said.

As a councillor, Kind knows her schedule. However, with becoming deputy mayor, there will be random requests and times where she will have to fill in for mayor Chalmers last minute.

“I will do the best I can. I just tried to make my next six months as open as I could make them,” Kind said.

Regularly Mayor Chalmers will cover public events or public speaking opportunities. However, if there is a time where he cannot be there, Kind will fill in.

“It’s taking on whatever comes up,” Kind said.

“My goal is to learn about this role, I don’t really know what’s involved other than filling in for the mayor when he can’t attend things,” she added.

If there is ever an event that Mayor Chalmers or Deputy Mayor Kind cannot attend, other members of council will attend to ensure the city is represented.

Although being appointed deputy mayor is added responsibility and work, Kind is excited for the new opportunity and for the chance to build different relationships.

“It’s nice to make some more connections and build on some relationships that the city already has,” Kind said.

She added, I’m looking forward to learning, and I’m looking forward to building new relationships.”