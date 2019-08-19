City of Chestermere Introduces itself to the community as the new utility provider

After the vote in June dismantle the city’s utility provider and, on Monday August 19, 2019, the move officially came to fruition.

At the ceremony, Mayor Marshall Chalmers announced that City of Chestermere will be Chestermere’s utility provider and shuttered Chestermere Utilities Inc. With this action, the City accepted responsibility for CUI’s $35 million debt.

“Holding that debt separate from the city’s debt still allows the city to work within its debt limit, and to continue the required work that is needed to sustain a growing community and projects,” said CAO Bernie Morton.

Following Chestermere City Council’s decision to bring utility services in-house CUI will not be allowed to incur any new debt in the future.

“It’s as close to full municipalization as you can get without transferring the debt onto the city’s books,” Morton said.

Along with not being able to incur any new debt, CUI will continue to operate until the debt has been paid.

While CUI will have one employee who will administer day-to-day services, while operations will be outsourced.

“This model no longer requires CUI to operate as the company it formally was and constitutes a material change to the company.

“CUI as a branded company ceases to have relevance,” said Chestermere City Councillor Michelle Young.

Chestermere City Council was able to reduce the utility rates by eight per cent during the July 16 council meeting.

“On behalf of city council, I am very pleased to announce an eight per cent utility rate reduction for our community,” said Mayor Marshall Chalmers.

“Residents had given council a mandate to bring relief to our ratepayers from the existing high utility rates.

Adding, “These decisions are part of council’s work to be responsive to residents, to make Chestermere a more affordable and sustainable place to call home and create an amazing community for both residents and businesses.”

In June council voted to bring utility services-in house.

By the direction of council and the CUI board, transition agreements regarding solid waste collection were approved and came into effect July 29. As of August 19th, the city will take over the utility billing, finance and administration functions,”.

“This is just one example of the work that is being done to find new ways to improve efficiencies, reduce rates, and bring stability to utility services in Chestermere,” Chalmers said.

“As we continue to transition utility services, we will keep working hard to end unsustainable practices and improve services to residents,” he said.

For additional information regarding utility rates, please visit the City of Chestermere Website at www.chestermere.ca/utilities