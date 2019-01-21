Council Task Force on Seniors appointed

Chestermere city council approved the terms of reference for the Council Task Force on Seniors and appointed the membership of the Task Force at the Jan. 15 regular meeting of council.

The terms of reference detail the mandate and the seven objectives of the Council Task Force on Seniors.

Included in the Task Forces objectives is the need to identify the number and types of seniors housing units needed in the city and to advocate for the development of those units with other stakeholders.

The Task Force will provide regular updates to Chestermere City Council on the progress of the development of seniors housing.

The Task will also identify the needs of Chestermere’s aging population, meet with federal and provincial agencies, and advise council on required advocacy to other levels of government.

Deputy Mayor Cathy Burness was appointed co-chair of the Task Force while Councillors Mel Foat and Michelle Young were also appointed to sit on the Task Force.

The other members were appointed from the Chestermere Whitecappers Association, the Action Group on Aging in Place, the Seniors Coalition of Chestermere, the Primary Care Network, Chestermere residents, the development industry and seniors care providers.

Among the people appointed to the Council Task Force on Seniors were, Val Goertzen, Michael Ball, Sherri Standish, Betty Illingworth, Allan Kersch, Judy Schenner, John Beale, Shannon Dean, Leslie Raz, and Kim Gordon-Krushell.