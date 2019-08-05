Country Fair LEGO Competition–Get Creating!

Get out your LEGO blocks and start planning your emergency vehicle for the Craig Lawrence Memorial LEGO Competition during the Rocky View Chestermere Ag. Society Country Fair Red Ribbon Competition on September 7th, 2019 at the Chestermere Recreation Centre.

Craig was the Director of Planning for the Town of Chestermere and a member of the volunteer Chestermere Fire Department when he died in a car accident on Highway 1 in 2008. Craig was an avid LEGO model builder and this competition celebrates Craig and a passion shared by many young and old Chestermereians.

Entries must be brought to the Chestermere Recreation Centre curling rink lobby between 11:00 am to 6:00 pm on Friday, September 6th. The recommended size for each entry is 12″ x 12″ x 12″ (30.5cm x 30.5cm x 30.5cm) Parts of kits are allowed but please do not use full kits as this will result in disqualification. Originality is key to winning.

$100 in prize money will be awarded ( 1st Place – $50.00, 2nd Place – $30.00 and 3rd Place – $20.00) during the Country Fair on Saturday, September 7th. For more details and to see what else you may enter in the Red Ribbon Competition, please visit our website www.rvcagsociety.ca.

What is the Chestermere Country Fair??

The Chestermere Country Fair is Chestermere’s oldest annual event and 2019 is the 30th anniversary of the Country Fair, hosted by the Rocky View Chestermere Agricultural Society. This year the Country Fair will feature a parade, bike decorating contest, farm safety, pancake breakfast, kids zone, indoor market, farmers’ market, beer garden, mutton bustin’, fall supper with special guest Jennie Ogilvie, Alberta’s Favourite Medium and more. If you would like to volunteer or participate in this year’s fair, please email chestermereagsociety@gmail.com. For more details, please visit our website www.rvcagsociety.ca.