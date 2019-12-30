CRCA excited for the future of the recreation centre

With challenges the Chestermere Regional Community Association (CRCA) faced throughout the year, came opportunities to improve the recreation centre.

“The year itself, there were a lot of changes and a lot of things we had to work through,” said CRCA General Manager Jody Nouwen.

“The year started off with a bang literally when we were broken into, and there was a failed attempt to take our ATM,” she said.

“It just showed our good our security measures were because they weren’t able to get anything, and in the end, we ended up with new front doors,” she added. “It was a positive.”

The CRCA became aware of structural repair work that needed to be done on the roof of the red arena.

To ensure the facility is safe for all users, the CRCA had to be proactive and implement a snow monitoring program.

The CRCA is currently applying for grants and corporate sponsors to assist with the funding for the repairs that will begin in the spring of 2020.

“If anyone is interested in helping us out with that or interested in naming the facility and in return helping us get it in tip-top shape, we’re open to that,” Nouwen said.

“With every challenge, there is always opportunity. Within that week, we were able to really see how important we are to the members of this community,” Nouwen said.

Many groups that utilize the recreation centre facility came forward and showed their support and appreciation for the CRCA.

“As much as it was a struggle, it was also an opportunity to get to know our user groups better, and come together to work towards a common goal,” Nouwen said.

“It gave us a chance to improve communication, making sure our landowners and the city of Chestermere are all aware of our challenges,” she added.

Despite the challenges the CRCA faced in 2019, there were many positive highlights throughout the year.

The main highlight for Nouwen was the CRCA joining the Recreation Coalition of Chestermere and partnering with many local groups for recreation events.

“It’s really helped out the community because now it’s not just one group throwing an event. It’s all of us working together to make a larger event, or make a better event, or have more staff,” Nouwen said.

“On Dec. 14, we had the most well-attended community Christmas party in years because we partnered with the Chestermere Recreation Coalition and Gifts of Kindness,” she said.

Adding, “The facility was jam-packed, it was an opportunity for people to come and celebrate in one location.”

Another highlight for Nouwen was having upgrades made to the facility, such as getting new floors for the MPP room and Main Hall, due to grants from the City of Chestermere.

The CRCA also received a grant from Rocky View County, which was used to purchase an ATV that has helped the maintenance operations of the outdoor spaces and become more efficient.

A new fitness training area that is used for off-ice fitness with individual shooting lanes and fitness equipment was also opened.

“We’re happy to be able to offer this, as it’s been seen as a need in the community,” Nouwen said.

A long-term lease agreement was signed with the Chestermere Whitecappers Association, and the CRCA is working with the group to determine how the they can better support seniors’ programming in the community.

In order for the CRCA to stay current and relevant in the community, new programs that follow the recreation trend are continually being added.

To stay current, the Learn to Skate program was revamped, a “Little Ninja” program and drop-in bouncy house times have recently been added.

“We’ve noticed there is a need in the community for those moms who are home with their kids, and there really isn’t a lot to do in the cold. It’s a drop-in program where they can come have a coffee, and their kids can run some energy out,” Nouwen said.

“We’re offering programming not only for kids but for adults and seniors. We’re really trying to make sure we’re encompassing all ages in our programming,” Nouwen said.

Moving forward, the CRCA is looking into hosting more large-scale events with other groups in the community, including a Rib Fest in 2020.

“We’re looking to work together for a Rib Fest of August 2020. It’s a huge rib competition where Chestermere residents will get to come out, and it’s a big party for three or four days at the rec centre,” Nouwen said.

She added, “We’re also working on a large-scale curling event that possibly might happen in December 2020 with the city.”