Dance studio raises $500 for Community Therapy Dogs Society

Dancers from the Chestermere Abstract Dance Academy competed in the five-day long Dance for Dreams Charity Competition which raised $500 in proceeds for the Community Therapy Dogs Society (CTDS) from April 10 until April 14.

“I’m glad we are a supporter of CTDS. It truly benefits the kids in our community,” said the owner of the Abstract Dance Academy Kara Moore.

Over 50 Chestermere dancers performed routines at the University of Calgary which they had been practicing since October.

The performers finished with a dance-off where dance dads from other studios judged the two dancers with the top high scores from each studio.

Proceeds were raised through dance studios registering to compete, and donations made from friends and family of the dancers who watched the competition.

“They all had a wonderful time. ‘It’s Rarity to Dance for Charity,'” said dance mom Tina Stockburger.

Stockburger added, a highlight from the Dance for Dreams Charity Competition was watching her daughter, and all the other dancers perform routines they had worked so hard to ensure were perfect.

“I could sit there and watch them forever,” Stockburger said.

Throughout the past five years, the Abstract Dance Academy has donated to the Kids Help Phone, the Children Wish Foundation, the Chestermere Regional Food Bank, and CTDS for the last two years.

President of the CTDS, Steve King, said the donation from the Abstract Dance Academy will be used to produce a professional video which will showcase the activities of the organization, and the positive effect the CTDS has on the community.

“This donation, along with other funding streams will allow us to produce the video,” King said.