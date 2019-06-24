Effect of having a dog

I recently saw the title of a Facebook article which said “Have you ever had a dog that’s affected your life?” To me that’s like saying “Do you get wet when you walk in the rain?” or “Will the sun rise in the east tomorrow?” If the answer isn’t a resounding “YES”, then you should never have had a dog in the first place.

A dog is an integral part of the family unit so let’s take a look at how our furry friends affect our lives:

•Immediate family: young kids have been used to having all of mom and dad’s attention focused on them. All of a sudden, this is not the case. Youngsters may start to show signs of jealousy or, worse still, may believe that they are not loved as much as before the dog arrived. This may result in the kids becoming mean to the dog which could lead to the dog reacting in a negative way. Parents: manage this from day 1 and be cognisant of the new dynamic in the “pack”.

•Friends: maybe your friends don’t like dogs or are allergic to them. Even if neither applies, if your dog gets too excited when people come to your house, you may find friends don’t visit as much as they don’t enjoy the attention your dog gives them. You may find yourself meeting friends in coffee shops more than happened pre-dog.

•Dependence: dogs, like young kids, are reliant on you to provide the necessities of life. Gone are the days when dogs can fend for themselves. Food, shelter, training, health care and exercise (both physical and mental) are down to us to provide for our dogs. Food, training and health care will hit your wallet, maybe even exercise if you decide to drive your dog to dog parks or enrol him in activities such as agility or scenting. Dogs will also look to you for love and affection so “budget” time for cuddles or just being with your dog.

So why get a dog when all the above paint a somewhat negative picture?

•Companionship: dogs are known as “man’s best friend” for a reason. They bring unconditional love to a relationship and bring companionship to anyone’s life, whether you are single or part of a larger family unit.

•Well-being: I will be forever thankful to the dogs we’ve had over the years for forcing me to exercise more than I would have done otherwise. By committing to taking your dog out for walks every day, come what may, adds to your own well-being.

•Learning: dogs teach us how to be better humans. They live in the present, do not stress about what might happen in the future or agonize over what they did yesterday. Dogs are also more attuned to nature than most humans.

•Humour: who cannot laugh at the antics that dogs get up to at times or the goofy way they react to certain situations?

•Stress relief: many studies over the years have shown that being with a dog reduces a person’s blood pressure and stress level. Our bodies react chemically in a positive way when petting and stroking a dog.

•Socialization: meeting people with dogs is the easiest way of starting a conversation with someone. They are like social magnets.

So do dogs affect our lives? Well “duh”!