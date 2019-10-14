Family favourite pumpkin patch returns for thirtieth year

Families have the opportunity to pick out the perfect pumpkin this Halloween at the 13th annual Chestermere Lions Club Pumpkin Patch on Oct. 19.



From 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., families are encouraged to come to the Chestermere Rec Centre north soccer field where hundreds of pumpkins will be scattered.



“We’ve had people’s kids grow up coming to the pumpkin patch,” said Event Coordinator of the Chestermere Lions Club Annual Pumpkin Patch Dawn Seguin.



“All ages are welcome, whoever is part of a family, there are some people who have been coming for years that wouldn’t miss this for anything,” she said.



Throughout the day, there will be free hot dogs, drinks, and popcorn for everyone to enjoy while the Chestermere Public Library reads Halloween themed stories.



There will also be a face painting, and colouring table, and a station where youth can have balloon animals made for them.



“Every member of the family comes. Picking out pumpkins is a fun family day. The kids really think the pumpkins grow out there on the field. It’s cute,” Seguin said.



“It’s fun. Kids are running around, parents grabbing a cup of coffee, walking around taking pictures of their kids, helping them pick the perfect pumpkin, and then carrying it around, she added. “It’s a different experience for people getting a pumpkin from a field.”



Each year youth wear their Halloween costume to the pumpkin patch and are always very excited to show off their costumes.



“They’re so excited. Some kids wear their costumes, and they are allowed to run and find their favourite pumpkin. There are no restrictions,” Seguin said.



All of the funds raised from the $10 pumpkins will stay within Chestermere and be donated to local clubs or organizations.



“The proceeds are donated back into the community, we’re a service club,” Seguin said.



She added, “We have a choice if we want to put money into a project. Last year, the proceeds went to the Ringette’s along with other organizations.”

For more information on the Chestermere Lions Club annual Pumpkin Patch, please visit the Website at https://e-clubhouse.org/sites/chestermere/.

