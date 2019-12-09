First responders gift baskets from Safeway

On Dec. 6, City of Chestermere first responders received three festive gift baskets on behalf of Safeway Canada through the generous contributions of Chestermere Safeway staff. When presenting the gifts, Chestermere Safeway’s Cyl Bagadiong said that his staff wanted to gift the City’s Firefighters and Community Peace Officers with these baskets as a thank you for their dedication and continuous work over the holiday season, recognizing that as we gather with our families, first responders will be on duty keeping our community safe. The city would like to thank Chestermere Safeway staff for their generous gifts, and acknowledge their continued support within the community. Photo submitted by Claire Halpin