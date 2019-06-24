I was working under my older model Ford truck changing out a broken piece when my neighbour stopped by. “I hear you might not know what you’re doing under there, having some troubles with your truck?” he asked. Surprised, I pulled myself up, “I’m doing ok, but who told you that?” He smiled and said, “Your wife.”

We laughed and I shared some stories of my weekend warrior attempts at keeping the old Ford alive a little longer. Within a few minutes he was offering suggestions and even more. By the end of the week my truck was in his garage getting a tune up and I drove away grateful for his time and care.

I’ve learned that it takes a village to raise a child, but it also takes a village to fix things. I’ve had neighbours lend me tools, teach me how to change my brakes, and offer advice on what to buy and where to get more help. Neighbours can be allies in helping us fix broken things. So much of the wisdom you need might be found along your street.

Around the world there is an emerging movement of Repair Cafés. There are now 1500 small neighbourhood shops setup to help neighbours fix broken things. The Repair Café Foundation began in Amsterdam in 2009 and has spread around the world. It exists with the belief that there are people who will gladly help make repairs and those with things that need fixing would find greater joy in making those repairs than throwing it out. These repair cafés are community fix-it shops that bring skills together on one place.

Something else is happening in these Repair Cafés: skills are being passed on. From learning how to patch up ripped jeans, replace a broken part, or do an electrical test, many skills are best learned between two people. My own neighbours have taught me how to repair my truck, and one day I hope to pass those skills onto others. Whether you know how to bake bread, knit or paint, you have skills that you can share with those you care about.

Often we think of hospitality as something we give. However hospitality is also something we receive. It is ok to get help from someone else, if fact, it might be the most hospitable thing we can do. A couple years ago we were going to put up some wallpaper. It’s a job we don’t like doing. Then our neighbour learned about our project and she told us that she absolutely loves putting up wallpaper. It was surprising and strange, but she could not come over fast enough. She helped and taught us the fine art of wallpapering. Every time I look at that wall I think about her kindness and the fun we had together.

Whether you have something that you need to fix, or if you have skills that can help others, consider your neighbourhood as your home base for making repairs. Giving and receiving help is the hands-on care that neighbours can give each other. It’s a gift to live in a community that’s on your side.