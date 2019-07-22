Getting out of the city for a cause

Over 60 outdoor enthusiasts participated in the seventh annual Angels on High (AOH), hiking and camping fundraiser from July 13 until July 15.

Forty-eight people hiked the Ptarmigan Cirque, while seven people hiked the more challenging Grizzly Col in Kananaskis.

“We had toddlers camping and elementary-aged kids hiking, and even hikers in their 70’s,” said Organizer of the AOH fundraiser Sarah Papke.

“This was truly a remarkable family event, that will go down as one of my favorites,” she said.

Adding, “We love that we have the support of so many people and that they would choose to spend the day with us.”

“The camping was great for community building, and the hike was wonderful for including many parishioners,” said St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish

Father James Hagel.

Although AOH originally began as a way to raise funds for the construction of the St. Gabriel Archangel Catholic Church building in Chestermere, it has morphed into a community-building venture.

“The AOH weekend itself provides people the opportunity to get out of the city, and spend time together in nature,” Papke said.

“Strong relationships lead to strong communities, and although small, we are doing our part to ensure Chestermere remains a strong, vibrant community for a very long time,” she said.

Adding, “Having a Catholic Church in Chestermere is going to be really important to the community. Not only will it be a dedicated space to worship, but it will also be a place for the whole community to come together to celebrate our lives in countless ways.”

During the time spent in Kananaskis, participants spent their time visiting on the trails, creating new lasting friendships, playing games, and attending a potluck dinner.

“It was heartwarming to see so many people from our parish sharing a meal together. It was a perfect day,” Papke said.

“On a personal note, I was very glad my arugula salad was all gone by the end of the night. I grew it in my own garden,” Father Hagel added.

This year, there was an emphasis on community building. AOH had a diverse group of people who attended the hiking and camping trip.

“Some came for the meal, some came for camping, some came for the hiking, but despite these minor differences, everyone came together,” Hagel said.

“This is the heart of community building. You don’t get to choose your neighbours, but despite minor differences, you come together and form community,” he added.

Since the parish has grown over the years, AOH allows every member to meet, and build relationships.

“Now I can look forward to recognizing so many more families at church every weekend,” Papke said.

She added, “I loved so much about this year’s event, from the simplicity of it to meeting so many new people.”

Although the trip to the mountains went well, hikers on the Grizzly Col did run into challenges, including a family of grizzly bears blocking their way back down.

“They stayed together as a large group and made a lot of noise to alert the bears of their presence, while still giving them space. In the end, the AOH hikers never did spot the bears, but it was enough to get their adrenalin kicked in,” Papke said.

She added, “Luckily, we have many seasoned hikers in AOH, and we make sure that nobody is ever in danger.”

A highlight for Hagel during the hike was the hikers on the trail forming a large group after word spread that a mama grizzly bear and her two cubs were blocking the way down.

The experienced hikers knew what steps to take to ensure everyone was safe, including forming a large group, having bear spray at the ready, and making sure they weren’t scaring the bears into any other hikers.

“The only disappointment was not seeing the bears wandering up the valley not caring that we were there,” Hagel said.

Although hiking the Grizzly Col was challenging at times for Hagel, with being an intense cardio workout, everyone encouraged each other to keep going and offered advice.

“At different times, you can hike near everyone and have a fairly good visit with each,” he said.

For additional information on AOH, please visit their website at www.saintgabrielparish.ca.