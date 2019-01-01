Impaired Driver charged after traffic stop

A 22-year-old Calgary resident has been charged with Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Operation of a Motor Vehicle while over .08, and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime after a traffic stop on Dec. 21.

A speeding vehicle was stopped by a Chestermere Community Peace Officer working an Enhanced Road Safety shift at about 8:30 p.m. near the public works buildings on Chestermere Drive.

Upon making contact with the driver, the Peace Officer became suspicious of impairment and handed the driver over to RCMP for an impaired driving investigation.

The driver was taken into custody by RCMP and provided breath samples that were more than double the legal limit.

In the course of the investigation it was also determined that the vehicle had a stolen license plate attached.

The driver was given an administrative driving suspension and was released to appear in Strathmore Provincial Court to face the charges.

“It was fortunate one of our Community Peace Officers was participating on this program which led to the apprehension of an impaired driver,” said Chestermere RCMP Detachment Commander Staff Sgt. Mark Wielgosz.

“Our shared goal between the RCMP and Chestermere Municipal Enforcement is to ensure our roads are safe and free from the hazards of dangerous drivers,” he said.

The Enhanced Road Safety Initiative is run in partnership between Chestermere RCMP, Community Peace Officers and Alberta Sheriffs to target impaired, distracted, and aggressive drivers in Chestermere.