Local lady, Jean Vergouwen, nominated for the 2019 Alberta Minister’s Seniors Service Award

Thursday September 12 was a very special day for Community Therapy Dogs Society and also a very special lady, Jean Vergouwen.

Jean received a 2019 Minister’s Senior Service Award certificate of Appreciation, from Josephine Pon, Minister of Seniors and Housing, for her work as a CTDS handler with her dog, Rain.

Jean Vergouwen has been a member of the Community Therapy Dogs Society for almost five years and during that time has made regular weekly visits to Sagewood Age Care, a seniors’ home in Strathmore.

Jean and her border collie, Rain joined the therapy dog program in January 2015. At that time Jean had already been a volunteer at Sagewood and was keen to take her dog, Rain with her on visits. On entering senior’s homes many residents have to “give up” their pets and for them, leaving that companion can be heart-breaking. Jean and Rain have helped to fill that gap. Their regular visits, both in central locations and also in rooms of those bedridden residents can bring absolute joy.

“Jean is a wonderful lady who has a significant place within our group and is very deserving of this award of recognition”, said Marilyn King, a director of CTDS.

Jean and Rain have also been regular visitors at Brentwood School and Langdon School where they play an important role in the lives of the children.

When endorsing Jean’s nomination for this award, Rina Hempel, Recreation Therapy manager at AgeCare Sagewood said, “Jean has made her mark on our community and surrounding area. She has visited every week for five years and has a made a tremendous impact on the residents lives. The many people who have the pleasure of knowing her have been truly touched by her dedication, kindness and compassionate and giving ways”.