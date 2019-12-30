Neighbourhood Newsletters

Over the years in our neighbourhood we have been slowly collecting and building a directory for our neighbours. At our annual August block party we invite neighbours to write down, or update, their name, address, and other basic contact information. Of about 70 homes in our immediate neighbourhood, we now have the names and addresses of about half of those families living around us. Although it has taken years to compile, it is a valuable resource to help us connect with our neighbours and help them meet and know with each other.

Right now we use this list to let our neighbours know about upcoming block parties through an email we send out, but now that our list has grown, we’re ready for the next step: creating a neighbourhood newsletter. Newsletters might seem old fashioned in an age of social media posts and tweets, however the newsletter is making a bit of a comeback. A neighbourhood newsletter is a great way to keep your community connected around issues that matter to you. Newsletters can be sent out digitally, or they can be printed and delivered to your immediate neighbours. Newsletters can take on any form you may wish, but here are a few things to consider to make your own neighbourhood newsletter this year.

Each one of us can influence the tone and culture of our neighbourhood. A newsletter is a powerful tool for good in your community. If your newsletter tends to complain, gossip, or compound an issue in your community, then the newsletter will likely not contribute meaningfully to your neighbours. However if your newsletter inspires connection, celebrates successes, wisely deals with challenges, and invites forth the very best in others, then your newsletter will be an absolute gift to your community. Newsletters do not have to be serious all the time, either. They can be funny, creative, and include the voices of many people.

There are plenty of great services like mailchimp and revue that can help you build a small e-newsletter for free. Likewise, you can create a simple newsletter on your computer and printer and deliver it to homes in your community. Newsletters can be sent out at a pace and in a format that works for you. If you only send out one or two a year, that is alright. A simple gesture that helps to connect people in your community can go a long way.

In time, a newsletter may serve to bring people together around the common cause of caring for your neighbourhood. You may meet several people who also care for the wellbeing of your neighbourhood, like you do. Working on a newsletter with others may be just the creative outlet a group of neighbours may need to spark collaboration and new ideas.

If creating a newsletter is something you don’t know if you are ready for, you may want to consider a few other resources. You may want to explore nextdoor.com or interests.me for tools that help place-specific communities connect. This year becoming a caring connector in your neighbourhood may be one of the best gifts you can give to this city and the people you have come to know and love.