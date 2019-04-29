New strategic vision building the foundation for an amazing Chestermere

The City of Chestermere have plans to improve the quality of life for residents they state in the City’s new strategic vision.

Our strategic vision focuses on creating an amazing quality of life, amazing partnerships,

amazing relationships, amazing opportunities, and amazing neighbourboods,” said Chestermere Mayor Marshall Chalmers.

“We believe that the residents of Chestermere deserve the best,” Chalmers said.

“This vision provides the foundation and sets expectations on how to achieve that,” he added.

After City Council was elected 18 months ago, they rolled up their sleeves and began to tackle significant issues within the community; taking control over the utility company, hiring a new Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), and implementing economic incentives for community growth.

“These foundational actions will enable us to make more positive changes in the coming months that will benefit our residents directly,” Chalmers said.

“Now, we are ready to look at what kind of community we would like to become,” he added.

Although the City of Chestermere can’t do everything, they are focused on creating a community where residents can live, work and play.

While the city is eager to provide excellent services and amenities, they also recognize that residents care deeply about costs.

Currently, there are 17 pathways to excellence council is focusing on to create an amazing Chestermere: utility stability, economic diversification, and seniors housing.

Moving forward, city administration says they will set out a work plan for the year that describes how they achieve results in the strategic pathways, with regular reports and updates on how work is progressing to council.

“We are not a community that will accept mediocre,” Chalmers said.

He added, residents deserve better and in everything council does they are committed to doing it with the highest level of service.

To achieve a high level of service the city has just completed an organizational redesign which ensured staff are in their areas of experience and strengths.

Now, because of the new strategic vision, the focus has shifted to community service delivery, breaking down department silos, focusing on better budgeting, and improving cross-departmental cooperation, Chalmers said.

City Council will be reviewing and setting clear guidelines regarding the level of service they provide to residents.

Chalmers and members of council invite residents to join them in creating an amazing community, and welcome ideas for making Chestermere extraordinary.

