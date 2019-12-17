Over 100 teams anticipated to play in second annual Tim Horton’s Western Canada Pond Hockey Championships

Over 100 teams have registered for the second annual Tim Horton’s Western Canada Pond Hockey Championships, which will support the Chestermere Food Bank.

“Our goal is always 100 teams. When we hit 60, we were so happy,” said Tim Horton’s Western Canada Pond Hockey Championships Event Chair Alex Halat.

From Dec. 27 until Dec 29, hockey players of all ages and all skill levels will play two 30-minute games from 9 a.m. until 8:30 p.m.

“We try to get the kids playing first thing, it’s the warmest part of the day, and we want the kids to really enjoy it,” Halat said.

He added, the teenagers will play mid-afternoon, and the adults will play at night.

Throughout the tournament participants and watchers can expect old-fashioned hockey, a Red Bull tent, food trucks, free coffee, hot chocolate, and Tim bits from title sponsor Tim Horton’s, and the opportunity to meet Olympians Meaghan Mikkelson and Ben Hebert on Dec. 28 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Halat was first inspired to create the Tim Horton’s Western Canada Pond Hockey Championships after organizing the World’s Longest Hockey Game in 2012 and 2014.

“It was a pretty cool event,” Halat said.

“I’m a big advocate for hockey, I looked at the lake and thought let’s do a pond hockey tournament,” he said.

The intention of the tournament was to have four rinks, and within two years, the event has grown to 14 rinks and over 100 teams.

“I’m 100 per cent confident that the event will go smoothly,” Halat said.

“Things are coming along smoothly. Tons of people in the community have stepped up to help volunteer. We thank them immensely, and it takes a lot off of our plates,” he said.

Despite the success of the Tim Horton’s Western Canada Pond Hockey Championships, parking will always be limited to participants and hockey watchers.

However, this year, parking is available at the Chestermere Recreation Centre parking lot, while locals are welcome to drive their snowmobiles to the event.

“Last year at one point, there were about 30 snowmobiles parked on the ice,” Halat said.

Following the event, chair members will debrief what went well, what should be different, and how they can grow the event next year.

“We would like to continue to build it next year. Every year we’re learning in terms of logistics,” Halat said.

The rinks for the Tim Horton’s Western Canada Pond Hockey Championships are currently built.

“The ice is actually nicer than indoor ice, and it’s really slick. We encourage people to use the rinks until about Dec. 24. It helps in prepping the ice, and it cracks the bubbles,” Halat said.

“The way we have the layout made, even if you’re not playing, you can still grab your skates and skate around,” he added. “The pathways are all rinks essentially.”

Although Halat loves hockey, seeing the looks on participants’ faces when they are playing in the tournament is what he is most excited about.

“The reaction on people’s faces when they came to the event, that was the coolest thing last year,” Halat said.

About 98 per cent of people who walked by thought the tournament was a fantastic event, while the other two per cent of people gave Halat recommendations to make the event even better.

“We’re looking forward to having a good time, and there’s nothing about the event that won’t put a smile on your face,” Halat said.

“There’s nothing better than families running around having a good time on the lake, and going for a skate,” he said.

He added, “The biggest game last year was our tykes, the little five- and six-year old’s. I’ve never seen a crowd like that.”

Throughout the event, Halat encourages residents to pick up any litter they see and keep the community clean.

“If people see litter on the ground, pick it up, and throw it in the trash can. Help keep the community clean and showcase to all of our visitors how nice Chestermere is,” Halat said.

“At the end of the day, it’s a volunteer ran the event, and we need all hands-on deck,” he said.