Over two tons of food collected during annual Pack the Patrol Car

The second annual Pack the Patrol Car, raised over two tons of food for the Chestermere Regional Food Bank on Aug 17.



“With the support of our great community Pack the PC 2019 was a huge success,” said Pack the PC Event Coordinator, and Chestermere Peace Officer Shawn Press.



From 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., shoppers were met by Chestermere Regional Food Bank volunteers and municipal enforcement who were handing out shopping lists of needed items outside of Safeway.



“With the back to school season upon us and the holiday season right around the corner, this is a critical time of year for the Chestermere Regional Food Bank,” Press said.



He added, “We are proud to support this local charity.”



Although Pack the PC had a successful year, changes were made to the event following the inaugural year.

Last year, fire fighters were on top of the Safeway building until the patrol car was filled with food donations.

“Last year we ran into poor air quality from the forest fires, it didn’t work out as well as we hoped last year,” Press said.



This year, firefighters did not go on top of the Safeway building, but instead, everyone was grounded and able to interact with local shoppers.



Despite the changes to the event, collecting food and cash donations, and spending time with the community were highlights for Press.

“We are now being recognized. It’s nice to see that community connection. Everybody realizes that this is a big part of what we’re about and that we’re out trying to give back to the community in a completely different way,” Press said.



“We are supporting and doing our best with these events and having a good time while we’re doing it,” he added.



Without the support of local shoppers, everyone who donated food or cash, and Safeway, Pack the PC wouldn’t have been possible.



“It was really awesome to see families come out, not only to do their shopping but specifically for the event, this was something they were looking forward to this year,” Press said.