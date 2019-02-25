Presentations at Council Meeting

Coralee McIntosh, Synergy Team Lead received the Community ChooseWell Healthy Community Award for the development of the Cornerstone Community Park in collaboration with the city of Chestermere and Landscape Alberta on behalf of the Youth Encouraging Lasting Leadership (YELL) Youth Council. The Award was presented by Mayor Marshall Chalmers on Feb. 19 and celebrates communities’ achievements in promoting a healthy and active lifestyle. Photo by Emily Rogers
(From left) Gumaz Billing, Rody Visotski, and Navdeep Gill from the Youth Encouraging Lasting Leadership (YELL) Youth Council received a certificate of recognition on Feb. 19 from Mayor Marshall Chalmers for their involvement in bullying prevention through the Pretty in Pink campaign. Photo by Emily Rogers