Recognition for Prairie Waters Cancer Club

Alida Teghtmeyer, Leah Bentein, and the Prairie Waters Cancer Club received a certification of recognition for their dedication in raising over $10,000 for cancer research through bake sales and one loonie-toonie drive. The members of the Cancer Club are an inspiration to fellow students, and everyone in the community said, Mayor Marshall Chalmers. Photo submitted by Megan Matthies
