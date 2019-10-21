Rocky View School Board approves Indus Elementary School name change to Indus School

The Rocky View School (RVS) Board of Trustee’s carried a motion on Oct. 17 to rename the Indus Elementary School to Indus School effective immediately.

“The board approved the request that we had received from the administration of the school,” said RVS Ward Six Board Chair Fiona Gilbert.

The Principal of Indus School had submitted a letter to the RVS Board over the summer, and it was induced and supported by the parent and guardian community.

The Indus School has been operating under the Indus School name for numerous years. However, it was required to have board approval and a motion to submit to Alberta Education to show on all legal documents.

The name change of Indus School will not impact the kindergarten to grade nine grade structure.

“That’s what precipitated this over the years because originally, it was a kindergarten to grade five school, then it grew and grew and grew,” Gilbert said.

Indus School has now been a kindergarten to grade nine school for roughly seven years.

“We just needed to get the name officially changed, because it’s been kindergarten to grade nine for a number of years,” Gilbert said.

Parents and guardians will notice that any documentation they receive from Alberta Education will now read Indus School instead of Indus Elementary School.

“From a community perspective, and from a parent perspective, there really shouldn’t be an impact,” Gilbert said.