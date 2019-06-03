Running in support of the public library

Runners of all levels are encouraged to support the Chestermere Public Library by participating in the eleventh annual Loop Around the Lake.

The Loop Around the Lake will begin at 8 a.m., on June 22, with a 10 km race, a 5 km race following, and finishing with a 1 km kids race.

“Our 1 km fun run for the kids helps reinforce the importance of fitness,” said Chestermere Public Library Board Member Judy Tidlund.

“These little runners put a lot of effort into their run and love receiving their participation medals at the end of the race,” she said.

With the Loop Around the Lake fast approaching,

Organizer Craig Skrynyk said he wants to exceed the highest number of runners, which was 165, and bring the community together through healthy activity.

“My goal for the race this year is to solidify a group of participants who want to come back year after year,” Skrynyk said.

Skrynyk is currently aiming to have 200 runners but is hoping for more than 250.

He added, “I strongly believe that Chestermere should be on the radar for local runners.”

Not only does the annual race bring the community together, but it is also the primary fundraiser for the Chestermere Public Library.

Nearly $100,000 has been raised within 10 years and has been used for the operation of future of the Chestermere Public Library.

“These funds help us provide programs to meet the needs of our community and surrounding areas,” Tidlund said.

With the Loop Around the Lake funds, the Chestermere Public Library has been able to add more events for residents to get involved within the community, keep the entire library collection current, along with unifying Chestermere’s volunteer community while advocating for health and wellness, Tidlund said.

Unlike grant funding, the proceeds raised during the annual race are not tied to a specific project, she added. The library can use the funds for extra items for the collection, new or existing programs, and special events such as musical theatre, and cultural nights.

“The loop is Chestermere’s race. It’s for the fun runner, the serious runner, the walkers, and everyone who wants to be active,” Skrynyk said.

However, with the Loop Around the Lake under new organization, returning runners can expect a couple of new things.

The longest route has been brought in closer to the lake, and has been shortened to 10 km, as runners are typically accustomed to, and have a goal in mind for, Skrynyk said.

He added, after the previous organizer Bernie Maillet fulfilled his 10-year commitment to the Loop Around the Lake, Skrynyk felt a calling to take over, as he is an avid runner, and has run the loop nine out of 10 years.

“I felt a need to find a way to give back. Taking over this race fulfilled that feeling,” Skrynyk said.

Although there have been changes made, runners can still expect to be cheered on by friends, families, groups, organizations, and volunteers, Tidlund said.

Without the support of volunteers, runners, walkers, and the local business community embracing the race, the Loop Around the Lake wouldn’t be possible, Tidlund said.

“The support we receive from the businesses is key to our ability to host this race,” Skrynyk said.

He added, Dr. Jed Snatic pledged $50 for every runner who registers above the threshold of 165 participants.

“It’s a wonderful partnership between the Chestermere Public Library and our community,” Tidlund said.

She added, “The funds impact the library directly, and the community engages with us to make this event such a remarkable success.”

For more information, please visit the Loop Around the Lake Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Chestermere-Loop-Around-The-Lake-2019-2107023016042133/,

alternatively, to register please visit www.events.runningroom.com/site/16049/loop-around-the-lake-2019/.

“Challenge yourself, challenge your family, challenge your friends and your neighbours,” Skrynyk said.