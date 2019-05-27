Rural Community Garden underway

Chestermere Regional Food Bank volunteers spent a rainy Saturday planting the rural community garden.

Throughout the day, volunteers planted potatoes, swiss chard, spinach, onions, and beans, which will be harvested around September.

“We’re planting seeds, then we’ll do a harvest to fill up the food bank fridge,” said Community Garden Volunteer of four years Jason McKee.

For McKee, volunteering at the Community Garden is a rewarding endeavor because he enjoys gardening and helping the Chestermere Regional Food Bank in whatever way he can.

“I like gardening. I find it refreshing,” McKee added.

“I find it a win-win, I enjoy doing it, and it feels good.”

For volunteer Raelene Bergsma, planting, tending, and harvesting the Community Garden is a perfect way to give back to the community as she is also an avid gardener.

“I’ve always wanted to volunteer, and this seemed like a good opportunity,” Bergsma said.

“It’s rewarding to give back to the community by gardening and eventually harvesting produce that goes directly to members of the community,” Bergsma said.

Although many residents know of the urban Community Garden, most are unaware Chestermere has two Community Gardens, she added.

Chestermere residents are encouraged to volunteer at the rural Community Garden at any time through the summer.

Anyone interested in learning how to garden, or anyone curious about the garden is more than welcome to help, McKee added.

Volunteers will help tend the garden throughout the summer, by planting, weeding, and watering, and then harvesting as a group in the fall.

“Many hands make light work,” McKee said.

For additional information on the Community Garden, or to volunteer, please visit the Chestermere Regional Food Bank website at http://chestermerefoodbank.ca/.