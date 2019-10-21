Safeway donates over $3,000 to Chestermere Food Bank

Chestermere Safeway donated $3,627.67, to the Chestermere Food Bank on Oct. 15, which was raised through the Friends Helping Friends campaign.

The Chestermere Food Bank collected gift cards that will be used to purchase vegetables, meat, milk, seasonal items, and items that are not commonly found in donation bins.

“It relieves a lot of the pressure for where we’re going to get the money,” said Chestermere Food Bank Executive Director Mardi Oel.

“The community is extremely generous,” she added.

The $3,627.67 donation was raised in two weeks, with customers donating one or two dollars with each purchase.

“We asked our customers to donate to the food bank, and whatever money we raised, the company doubled,” said Chestermere Safeway Manager Cyl Bagadiong.

“We couldn’t do it alone. It’s the customers who are really stepping up,” Bagadiong said.

He added, “We should be giving credit to our customers. I know the budget is tight, but they don’t fail to give something out of their pocketbook.”

Chestermere Safeway stands behind the slogan “Better Food for All,” and collecting donations for a local organization is one way the company gives back to the community.

“Food is one of the most basic necessities that a person or a family should have,” Bagadiong said.

“No one should be hungry. It’s a sad thing to think about a person who doesn’t have food at home,” he added.

The Chestermere Safeway raised the largest donation amount within Southern Alberta during the Friends Helping Friends two-week campaign.

The $3,627.67 donation from Safeway will last the Chestermere Food Bank roughly two months.

Currently, the Chestermere Food Bank’s item wish list includes jam, jelly, crackers, Kraft dinner, canned fruit, coffee, tea, one-litre juice, pancake syrup, and healthy snacks.

For additional information on the Chestermere Food Bank, please visit the website at http://chestermerefoodbank.ca/.