Dear Editor,

The article by Jeremy Broadfield with inputs from Ms Eldjarnson was spot on!

“Shop Local” – and tell your friends- is the message.

However, more needs to be done. The Matthews Administration created diluted shopping – so businesses don’t really see sustainable traffic for exposure. Prime examples cited were No Frills and Crazy Pasta – some of the best kept secrets in Chestermere (why?).

Now we have Dawson and Chelsea under construction – each proposed with their own shopping areas. Soon 7+ shopping areas in Chestermere – really? If I were a business, where would I obtain facility that would give me the best chance for success?

While plans may be approved, there needs to be consulting between the Chamber, the Chalmers Administration and Developers to find a means to modify these plans to consolidate shopping/business where possible to create “destination” or “critical mass” traffic vs drive by.

Rob Bauhuis