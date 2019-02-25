Student pursuing dream after winning $10,000 scholarship

Chestermere High grade 12 student Aryan Zawari won the $10,000 Horatio Alger National Entrepreneurial Scholarship which will help her achieve her dream of pursing neuroscience.

“The money can only be used for your education, which is exactly what I need it for,” said scholarship recipient Aryan Zawari.

“After my degree in neuroscience, I’ve always had a dream of pursuing a career in medicine and research,” Zawari said.

“My plan is to get my medical license and then also my PhD and continue researching medicine.”

Originally, Zawari had heard about the scholarship through her school counsellor.

While filling out the application Zawari was asked if she wanted to be considered for the larger scholarship.

“I was fortunate enough to be chosen for the $10,000,” she said.

Interestingly, Zawari didn’t know she was chosen because the acceptance e-mail was sent to her spam folder.

“I didn’t see it, a couple weeks later I got a call from the association. My mom was right there beside me, I’m very honoured,” she said.

The $10,000 Horatio Alger National Entrepreneurial Scholarship has a great emphasis on community involvement, and academic excellence, which has always been important to Zawari.

“Since I was really young, my parents have instilled in me it’s really important to give back to your community,” Zawari said.

“In the end, your community is who looks out for you.”

It was important for Zawari to stay involved in the community and have an impact as big as she could to make a difference in the lives of others.

Zawari did stay involved in the community by participating in the student government at her school.

She helped with seasonal events and participated in the creation of new plans to make the environment of the school better for all students.

“Later on, that extended to my volunteer work with the Chestermere Rec Centre,” Zawari said.

“Vicki Klinger opened up a lot of opportunities for me,” she said.

Zawari would help Klinger put together seasonal events like the pumpkin patch or the Family Day Winter Festival.

“Helping out there gave me a sense of belonging in the community,” she said.

“I started when I originally moved to Chestermere. It was really important to me to get involved.

I’m really thankful to Vicki for giving me that opportunity and letting me be a part of the programs,” Zawari said.

“My family immigrated from Afghanistan as refugees.”, she added

“Part of being a refugee and having that as part of my identity really further emphasized the importance of taking care of community.

“When you come from someplace that is falling apart, you realize how important it is to contribute, and try to keep things together.”

For Zawari the sense of belonging is priceless, it’s invaluable.

Currently, Zawari is preparing for a trip to Washington D.C., where she will collect the $10,000 Horatio Alger National Entrepreneurial Scholarship in April.

Without the help from Zawari’s teachers and family receiving the scholarship to pursue her dreams would not have been possible.

“I want to thank all my teachers from school for teaching me how to be resilient and continuing in the face of adversity.

“I also wanted to thank Vicki for giving me the opportunity to work with her, and lastly I want to thank my family for working so hard to give me the opportunities I have today,” Zawari said.