Synergy Halloween Masquerade raised $8,000 to support programs

Synergy raised approximately $8,000, which will be used to support programs through the first Synergy Halloween Masquerade on Nov. 2.

“It went extremely well. We had a really good time,” said Synergy Executive Director Patty Sproule.

“For the first major event that we’ve done, it went seamlessly,” she added.

Over 150 people dressed in costume, watched the Le Cirque de la Nuit dancers perform which featured circus performances, and burlesque performances, along with DJ’s Jon Delerious and Shawna Applebaum, all while enjoying an appetizer buffet.

“The stage show was excellent, and the entire crowd really enjoyed it. It was very interactive,” Sproule said.

“People were clapping and laughing and having a really good time,” she said.

Although the entire night went extremely well, watching the performers invite the audience to dance with them was a moment that Sproule won’t forget.

“A good half of the crowd went down on the stage and danced with them. It was a lot of fun,” Sproule said.

All of the proceeds raised from ticket sales, and sales from the cash bar will be used to support Synergy programs including SHOUT which nurtures self-esteem, Youth Encouraging Lasting Leadership (YELL) Youth Council which allows teens to engage in a formal resume-building leadership program, and Friday Fam which is a safe and supportive environment for youth in the community to chat, snack, and play games with peers and mentors.

“We empower youth and community groups to build strong connections through relationships, education leadership, and programming,” Sproule said.

“We provide a highly inclusive, and safe environment for youth and families seeking experiential opportunities, information, support, and a place to belong,” she said.

Adding, “We are committed to providing a continuum of high quality, barrier-free opportunities that are affordable for everyone.”

Without the support of sponsors including Township 24, Uncommon Cider Co., Red Seal Dining, and assistance from Camp Chestermere, the City of Chestermere, and the 40 volunteers the Synergy Halloween Masquerade wouldn’t have been possible.

“It was a big contingent of volunteers, and we couldn’t have done it without that many people,” Sproule said.