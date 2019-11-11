Township Road 240 reopens

The paving of Township Road 240, Range Road 282, and the Kinniburgh Bridge reopened for public use on Nov. 7.

“We are excited to be able to reopen this important connector and provide additional value to our residents during their daily commute,” said Mayor Marshall Chalmers.

“This multi-year construction project was designed to support the future growth and development of Chestermere and ease traffic congestion on other major transportation routes,” he said.

Construction began in 2017. It included upgrading the existing gravel road along Township Road 240 and Range Road 282 to a newly paved road, construction of two new bridges over the Western Irrigation District canal including a new bridge south of Kinniburgh Boulevard, and deep utility installation of water, sanitary and storm lines.

“We recognize that the long-term road construction has been challenging for residents who live in these areas, and we appreciate the community’s patience,” Chalmers added. “We look forward to continuing with council’s commitment to providing even more amazing opportunities to connect our residents to their community.”

Although the project is open to the public, construction personnel will be in the area continuing work such as line painting, installing signage and fencing, ditch grading, and general clean-up.

Flaggers will be controlling vehicle access and ensuring workers are safe during the remainder of the project.

The current speed limit is 60 km/h, and drivers are asked to watch for work crews and respect the traffic accommodations.

For additional information and details on the project, please visit the City of Chestermere Website at https://chestermere.ca/698/Township-Road-240-Upgrade.