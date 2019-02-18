Trespassers Apprehended on Range Road

On Jan. 28 at 1 a.m., Chestermere RCMP responded to a report of suspicious activity at an abandoned property on Range Road 284.

RCMP members attended the scene and apprehended four individuals for trespassing.

In addition, a 28-year-old Calgary man was charged with multiple Traffic Safety Act charges.

Staff Sgt. Mark Wielgosz said the best way to prevent persons from trespassing is to limit access and have any dwellings or buildings on the property properly locked, secured, and boarded up.

“Generally, those very basic steps would go a long way to prevent people from wanting to break in,” Wielgosz said.

Along with securing the area, notify neighbours that no one is permitted to be at the area, and to notify the police if they see anyone trespassing.