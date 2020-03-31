50 per cent of the delivery fee will be donated to Calgary and Airdrie Food Banks

Ken Aylesworth, Prairie Horizon Fresh Market, the Murray Family, owners of Just Ripe: Brad and Alison Murray, Aiden Murray, Lauren Anda, and Laszlo Anda at New Horizon Mall are excited to offer a new direct delivery service in response to COVID-19. Photo by Jason Henderson

The Prairie Horizon Fresh Market offered at the New Horizon Mallis offering a direct delivery service, of dietary staples, right to customer’s front doors.

Minimum orders of $75 will be charged a $10-dollar delivery fee, with 50 per cent going to the driver, and 50 per cent getting donated to the Calgary and Airdrie Food Banks. Orders over $150 have free delivery.

“Our community of locally produced food vendors is being challenged as many small businesses are being challenged across the country,” Ken Aylesworth said.

He added, “By joining forces and teaming up, we have created a simple, and effective way to make our food available online and have it delivered.”

Currently, Just Ripe is offering in-season produce such as cucumbers, tomatoes, eggplants, lettuce, and peppers.

Moo Cow and Dutchman Dairy is offering milk, cheese, butter, and ice cream.

RFG Meats and Seafood is offering beef, chicken, and Canadian sourced seafood.

Clean Pantry is offering keto, paleo, whole30, diabetic, sugar-free, low carb, gluten-free, allergen-free, and vegan pantry supplies.

Ukrainian Fine Foods, which offers perogies, sausage, and cabbage rolls, will be coming soon to the direct delivery service.

The Prairie Horizon Fresh Market vendors have worked together to make the delivery service possible, as one vendor provided access to the Shopify account, and another vendor provided a refrigerated delivery van. All vendors are taking orders.

In response to COVID-19, the New Horizon Mall is taking extra pro-active measures in delivering fresh local farm food direct to its customers with a level of high service.

The safety and wellness of customers, vendors and all the market employees are being monitored daily.

To make an order, please visit https://prairiehorizonfreshmarket.com/direct-delivery